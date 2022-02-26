Alia Bhatt Sets Record for Women-led Films As Gangubai Kathiawadi Gets Rs 10 Cr Opening in Pandemic

Alia Bhatt starrer much-anticipated flick has been released in theatres, and the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been garnering praises from all directions. Achieving a benchmark, Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has set a record for women-led films as the movie seems to have raked in the moolah with an opening of around Rupees 9.50-10 crore amid the pandemic, as per a report by Boxofficeindia.com. Last night, Alia even visited the Galaxy cinema in Khar, and was seen being mobbed by fans as she greeted them from her car with her Gangubai-style namaste.

According to a report by Boxoffcieindia.com, Gangubai Kathiawadi has done well on the first day with collections likely to come in the 9.50-10 crore nett as the film scores well in the Mumbai circuit. The first day collections in Mumbai circuit could match 83 or go higher which was a far bigger film.’

Gangubai Kathiawadi has also become the pandemic’s third-largest opener, behind Sooryavanshi and 83. The Alia Bhatt starrer film’s collections exceeded 83 in numerous places around Mumbai, which is a significant accomplishment.

In the crime drama, Alia Bhatt has played the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi who was tricked into prostitution in the 60s. However, Gangubai gradually rises to prominence as an influential brothel owner. The story is based on the chapter ‘Matriarch of Kamanthipura’ from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Alia has left no stone unturned in the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has not only been promoted in India but Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia took the movie to Berlin Film Festival earlier this month where the film had its worldwide premiere. Speaking with Subhash K Jha for Rediff, Bhansali revealed that the film received a standing ovation of eight minutes. “They clapped for eight minutes after the film was over. When I heard that standing ovation, I got my answer. It made all the pain and effort worth the while," he added.

The News18 review of the crime-drama reads, “Gangubai Kathiawadi is a glossier version of Gangubai’s own accomplishments to portray her struggles as a real person, sacrificing them for the sake of palatability. It is also shown that things come really easy for her and every hurdle is passed without any hesitation."

“This is a seriously slow and steady film, although slightly scattered, but stunning all the same. If you’re expecting the roar and rumblings of a regular Bollywood film, this one is far from it. But therein lies the beauty of it."

