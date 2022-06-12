Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt Go for Lunch Date with Mom Soni Razdan in London; See Pic

Today is a Sunday, and most of us celebrate the day by spending most time with our families. It is exactly what even actress Soni Razdan seems to be doing. She made her Sunday better by going for lunch with daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, and shared a picture from their lunch date on her Instagram handle.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared a picture with her daughters Alia and Shaheen. While she is seen wearing an animal print shirt, Alia Bhatt looks pretty in a black outfit. Shaheen too is all smiles for the camera. Soni Razdan captioned the picture as, “Hello there." See the picture here:

Well, Alia was quick to reply and wrote, “Hello mommy." Anu Ranjan commented on how all three of them had ‘identical smiles’. Vinta Nanda wrote, “Where you all are? Looking lovely and happiness all around!" To this, Soni replied that they are in London. Fans too loved the picture. Many mentioned how gorgeous Alia is looking. One user wrote, “Precious moments to celebrate you three." Another worte, “Cutest Mom & Daughters"

Alia had left for the shoot of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stones. Also starring Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan of Fifty Shades of Grey fame, the shoot began by the end of May, and the film will release on Netflix. Alia had also shared a picture on her way to the first day of shoot, and had written, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! 😬😬😬 Wish me luckkkkkkk."

Meanwhile, Alia will next be seen in Brahmastra. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, the Ayan Mukerji helmed film will release on 9th September. She also has Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty, which will co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

