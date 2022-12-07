Alia Bhatt Shares How Raha’s Arrival Changed Her Life; Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Set for Bollywood Debut?

Alia Bhatt opened up about embracing motherhood and the changes it has brought in her life in a new interview. Alia welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with Ranbir Kapoor on November 6. They later revealed that they’ve named their daughter Raha. In an interview with Variety, Alia revealed motherhood has changed her perspective to life.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan continue to shell out major co-parenting goals. The ex-couple was clicked at the Mumbai airport as they arrived together to pick their son Arhaan Khan upon his arrival from the US. A video of them giving a tight hug to Arhaan went viral on social media. The 20-year-old has been studying filmmaking in the US.

Shehnaaz Gill is continuing to break the internet with her peppy dance number Ghani Syaani also featuring MC Square. The actress’ all-glammed-up avatar has left viewers impressed. The actress’ song Ghani Syaani is being widely liked, and the track has been taking over the charts. A day after the song was released, Shehnaaz Gill posted a clip from the song in which the actress is seen amazing everyone with her Haryanvi rap skills.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most romantic couples who never shy away from expressing love towards one another on social media. Two days from now, the couple will be marking their first wedding anniversary. And guess what? They are already on a romantic gateway in ‘pahadon mein’.

Ever since Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other inside Bigg Boss 15 house, they have been ruling hearts and headlines. While the duo has already featured in a music video together, looks like they are now planning to make their Bollywood debut together. If a report by Telly Chakkar is to be believed, then Karan and Tejasswi will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie.

