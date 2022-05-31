Alia Bhatt Shares New Brahmastra Teaser Ft Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna; Trailer Date Out

A new teaser of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released on Wednesday and it teases a larger-than-life experience at the theatres. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead while Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna play crucial supporting roles. While the first look at Ranbir’s character Shiva and Alia’s role Isha had been released previously, the new teaser revealed Amitabh, Mouni and Nagarjuna’s first look from the movie.

The teaser teases mythological elements such as a magical sword, a trident (Trishul), fireballs and a powerful bow and arrows. The teaser teased each character’s superhero powers, all leading up to a connection with ‘Shiva’. The teaser ended with the announcement that Brahmastra Part One: Shiva trailer will release on June 15.

Alia shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours."

Last December, the motion poster of Ranbir’s character Shiva dropped. Earlier this year, on the occasion of Alia’s birthday, director Ayan Mukerji released the first look of Alia’s character Isha. The director also released the teaser of the song Kesariya on the occasion of the couple’s wedding.

Brahmastra has been long in the making. The film was postponed a number of times for various reasons. Ayan announced that the film’s shooting was officially wrapped in March. He took to Instagram to share pictures with Alia and Ranbir and said, “5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!! Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead ! 09.09.2022 - Here we come !"

