Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pic From Wedding Reception to Wish Friend on Birthday, Take a Look

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage might have been an extremely private affair but the actress made sure to treat her fans and followers with pictures from the important day of her life. The couple tied the knot in April of this year after dating for almost five years. The pictures from their wedding are still coming in. On Thursday, the Brahmastra actress took to her social media handle to share a photo from her reception with her girlfriends. She shared the photo to wish her friend her birthday.

For the occasion, Alia had worn a blingy dress, in which she looked absolutely gorgeous. In the photo, she can be seen hugging her friends. Tagging the birthday girl, she wrote, “happiest birthday to the coolest but warmest human being ever"

Two months after tying the knot, Alia announced her pregnancy through a social media post. “Our baby… coming soon," Alia wrote alongside a picture that shows her lying in a hospital bed and Ranbir sitting next to her. Both of them are glued to the screen that shows the ultrasound of their baby. Alia, who is an animal lover, also shared a photo of a lion and lioness with their cub.

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her film Darlings. With this film, Alia also marks her debut as a producer. She is co-producing Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani helmed by Karan Johar. The film will see her reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. This year, Alia also has another highly-anticipated release. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on September 9.

