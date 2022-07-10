Alia Bhatt Shouts 'Baby', Hugs Ranbir Kapoor As He Surprises Her At The Airport; Watch

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ and is now back in Mumbai. The actress landed at the Mumbai airport late Saturday night when she was left surprised as her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor came to pick her up.

In the videos shared on social media by the paparazzi, Alia Bhatt can be seen walking out of the airport as paps congratulate her saying ‘Badhaai ho’. Somebody in the background was also heard reiterating Ranbir’s recent words, “Koyi chacha ban gaya, koyi mama ban gaya (Some have become chacha, some others, mama)". The actress not only thanked everyone but also had a huge smile on her face. Alia was spotted sporting a comfortable yet stylish look. She wore a white tank top and paired it with a shirt and black pants.

Advertisement

In another video, Alia can be heard shouting ‘baby’ as she notices that Ranbir had come to pick her up from the airport. She got into the car and hugged her husband immediately.

Meanwhile, it was just yesterday that Alia’s pictures from Heart of Stone sets went viral on social media. In the leaked photos, Alia was seen wearing a khaki outfit as she shoots in what looked like a desert-like setup. In the clicks, Alia’s baby bump was also clearly visible.

Advertisement

Heart of Stone is Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut which also stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. The film is directed by Tom Harper. Besides this, Alia will also be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time for Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. The film will hit theatres on September 9 this year. She will also be seen in Netflix’s Darlings along with Shefali Shah and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.