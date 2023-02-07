Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made their big Bollywood debut together with the Karan Johar film Student of the Year in 2012. Besides several career achievements in the past 10 years, the actors have also grown and taken big steps in their personal lives. Varun was the first to have found love and enter wedlock, among the three students. He was followed by Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot last year. With Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding happening with Kiara Advani today, we will see the last of the Students of the Year give up bachelorhood.

Let’s take look at the love stories of all the three students:

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

The two are said to have met for the first time at the wrap party of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories. The actors instantly hit it off and started talking. Later, they were cast together in the superhit autobiographical war drama Shershaah, where Sid starred as Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played his love interest Dimple Cheema. The couple never confirmed their relationship, but there were strong rumours about them getting married in February this year, which turned out to be true.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding festivities have already begun, and their fans and netizens are eagerly awaiting the pictures. The couple are tying the knot today, February 7, in a private ceremony which will be held in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan was the first one to tie the knot among the three stars who were introduced by Karan Johar in Student Of The Year. The son of filmmaker David Dhawan married his longtime girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, at a private ceremony which was held in Ali Baug, Maharashtra, in January 2021. Varun fell in love with Natasha when both of them were in school, and the couple has been in a relationship for over a decade.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The talented actress fell in love with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor during the making of their blockbuster film. Alia Bhatt, who had a major crush on Ranbir from her teenage days, tied the knot with the popular star in a private ceremony that was held in April 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, baby girl Raha, in November, last year.

