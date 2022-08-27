Alia Bhatt Sings Kesariya During Brahmastra Promotions as Ranbir Kapoor Cheers On; Watch Video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy parents-to-be. The stars, who would be sharing the screen first time in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, are touring places to promote the Ayan Mukerji film. Brahmastra was scheduled to release years back, but fans are glad that is will finally get to see the light of the day after so many delays. Today, the pair visited IIT Mumbai, and at the event, Alia sang the song from the film Kesariya.

Paparazzo viral Bhayani shared the video. In it, Alia beautifully sings the hit song from the film- Kesariya, while Ranbir Kapoor, who was seated next to her cheered her on. The video is adorable. Check it out here:

Alia Bhatt has earlier sung Bollywood songs like her version of Samjhawa and Suha Saha. Fans were once again reminded how beautiful Alia’s voice is. One fan commented, “Her voice is soo soulful." Another wrote, “This is so pretty to watch." Another lauded how she is travelling during her pregnancy and wrote, “This lady is doing so much of hard work even during pregnancy…" People also could not get over how Ranbir looked and clapped for his wife while she sang. One comment mentioned, “Ranbir is continuously looking at her😍" Another read, “The way he is looking at her love in his eyes 😍"

Recently, Ranbir made headlines when he looked at Alia and joked that someone had ‘phailoed’. Netizens were angry at his behaviour. At a recent event, he apologised for the same and said, “Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny. It wasn’t my intention. I spoke to Alia about it later and she laughed it off. I have a bad sense of humour which falls flat on my face sometimes. I apologise to those who got triggered by it."

