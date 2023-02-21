Alia Bhatt is angry and disappointed. On Tuesday evening, she took to her Instagram stories and lashed out at the paparazzi alleging ‘invation of privacy’. The actress shared how she was ‘having a perfectly normal afternoon’ in her living room when she saw two men on the terrace of her neighbouring building with a ‘camera right at me’. She also tagged Mumbai police and asked them to look into the matter.

“Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me…I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice," Alia wrote.

Several social media users have also requested the publication, asking them to take down pictures from Instagram. “Spotted nahi kehte isse. Your photographer has been spotted invading someone’s privacy," one of the comments read.

While the paparazzi culture has only increased in recent years, it should also be noted that Alia Bhatt is not the first actress who has expressed disappointment, accusing the paparazzi of crossing the line. Last year, a video of Virat Kohli’s hotel room was also leaked when his actress-wife Anushka Sharma penned a long note asking, “Where is the line?"

“Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega. Should know that you are also part of the problem," she had written.

Anushka spoke up in support of Alia this time, resharing her Instagram story. “About two years ago we called them out for the same reason," she said.

Even Jaya Bachchan is often seen asking paps not to take her pictures or invade her privacy.

It should also be noted that both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had also requested photographers last year not to take pictures of their daughter Raha.

