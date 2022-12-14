Alia Bhatt Snapped After Her Yoga Session, Fans Call Her 'Super Fit Mommy'

Alia Bhatt is enjoying a new phase in her life - motherhood. The actress and her husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl in November this year. Over a month after her deliver, Alia is now back to routine and is typing all she could to keep herself fit and healthy. On Wednesday morning, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out following her Yoga session. Alia sported a casual look with no makeup and looked prettiest as always.

Soon after the video of Alia was shared online, fans took to the comment section, showering love on their favourite actress. “Super fit mommy," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, ‘dedication’. “The only actress I love from Bollywood," a third comment read. Praising Alia, one of the users also wrote, “She is back to shape really soon."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter on November 6 this year at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital and later revealed that they have named her Raha. Recently, Alia also talked about how motherhood has changed her perspective to life when she told Variety, “Motherhood has changed me so much in the span of — I mean, it’s, as I give this interview, it’s barely been a month, just over three weeks, but I don’t know about how it’s going to change the way I pick my roles yet because I haven’t gotten to thinking about that. But it’s changed the way I look at everything."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. Next, Alia will soon mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in her pipeline which will be released in April next year. Besides these, she will also share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaara.

