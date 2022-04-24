Alia Bhatt Snapped In Black Outfit As She Returns From Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Shoot

Just a couple of days after her marriage, Alia Bhatt had to leave for the shooting of her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Reportedly, the shooting for the same was taking place in Jaisalmer. However, on Saturday night, newlywed Alia was snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived back in Mumbai after finishing the shoot for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

In the pictures that are now going viral on social media, Alia Bhatt can be seen posing for the paparazzi. She wore a black t-shirt along with a denim palazzo. In the video, Alia can also be seen interacting with paps. “Only for you people," she can be heard saying as she steps out of her car to get clicked. Don’t forget to notice her mehendi and diamond ring.

It was just yesterday that Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and dropped an adorable selfie with Ranveer and Alia from the sets of Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan. In the picture, Ranveer was seen hugging Karan and Alia from behind. While Ranveer looked stunning in a white t-shirt, Alia looked prettiest in a black t-shirt. Karan, on the other hand, wore a black outfit too. The three also wore super-cool goggles. “Engulfed in a ROCKY hug! Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani! Aapko jald hai sunani!" Karan wrote.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also features Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. They will be seen playing the role of Alia’s grandparents. Jaya Bachchan will be seen in the movie too as Ranveer’s grandmother. The film is slated to hit theatres in February 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will also be seen in Brahmāstra along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

