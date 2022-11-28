Alia Bhatt Snapped For The First Time After Naming Daughter Raha; Attends Sister Shaheen's Birthday

New mom Alia Bhatt was snapped for the first time days after she announced the name of her daughter - Raha. On Monday evening, the actress was clicked by the paparazzi as she arrived at her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s residence to celebrate the latter’s birthday. In the pictures and videos that surfaced online, Alia was seen seated inside the car in her comfortable black attire. She opted for no makeup but accessorised her look with simple golden hoop earrings.

Advertisement

This comes days after Alia Bhatt revealed the name of her baby daughter by dropping a photo that featured her along with Ranbir and their baby. In the caption, Alia had shared why they chose to keep the name ‘Raha’ and had written, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️"

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter on November 6 at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Soon after the delivery, Alia took to her official Instagram handle and called her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement issued by the couple read.

Advertisement

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. Next, Alia will soon mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in her pipeline. Besides these, she will also share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaara.

Read all the Latest Movies News here