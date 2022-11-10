FIRST PHOTOS! Alia Bhatt Makes 1st Appearance Post Delivery; Ranbir Kapoor Holds Newborn Close

Alia Bhatt made her first public appearance on Thursday morning after giving birth to a baby girl. The actress was clicked while on her way back to home in a car. She was joined by her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and husband Ranbir Kapoor, who picked the new mommy and their daughter from the hospital.

Alia looked hale and hearty in a black outfit which she teamed with a pair of golden hoops. Ranbir was photographed holding his newborn daughter in his arms. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 6 at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai and shared a joint statement calling their daughter ‘magical.’

The couple was spotted making their way to the Sir HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday and a few hours later, the couple confirmed that they welcomed a baby girl. “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love love love - Alia, and Ranbir," the Brahmastra actress’ post read.

As per reports, new dad Ranbir broke down when he held his daughter in his arms for the first time. According to Bollywood Life, a source revealed that the families got emotional upon the arrival of the little one. “Usually, the Brahmastra actor is calm and composed, but with the arrival of his daughter, he became a totally different person. He couldn’t contain his excitement, happiness, and tears. And the moment he picked his daughter in his arms, he started weeping, and looking at him everyone was in tears," the source said.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April. In June, they surprised fans by revealing that they are expecting their first baby.

