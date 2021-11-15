Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi Avoids Clash with SS Rajamouli's RRR, to Now Release on Feb 18

The wait for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film gangubai Katiawadi will be a little longer for the fans. The movie has postponed release by over one month and will not hit the big screens on Feb 18. Earlier, it was set to release on January 6 and clash with big budget movie, filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period drama RRR.

Read: RRR to ’83 and Maidaan: 10 Upcoming Movies Set to Transport You to a Different Era

The makers issued a statement on Monday announcing the new release date of the film. “We are glad to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has a new release date. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film will release on February 18, 2022," the statement read.

Advertisement

Alia also shared the news on social media.

The film features Alia in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. “Gangubai Kathiawadi" also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi.

Bhansali is co-producing the film with Gada’s Pen India Limited. The company has also acquired the north India theatrical rights and all languages digital and satellite rights for RRR, starring Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr in the lead.

Rajamouli also thanked the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi for avoiding clash at the big screen and paving way for RRR’s solo run.

RRR is a period film and made a huge budget.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.