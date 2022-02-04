Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi's Theme Music Will Remind You of This Arctic Monkeys Song

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has kicked off the first weekend of February with the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead, essaying the titular role that is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

While the trailer has impressed many, it was the background score that caught our attention. The trailer begins with an orchestral score. A base instrument, sounding like a Trumpet or a Trombone, and drum beats introduce Alia as Gangubai. However, as the trailer proceeds, the instruments change to an electric guitar. The blend of the base instruments and the guitar continue till the end of the trailer.

The arrangement of instruments and tempo reminded us of the hit Arctic Monkeys song Do I Wanna Know. The English rock band released the international song in 2013. The song, which is described as Indie rock in the West, sets the tone of the song using the guitar riff. The song is a rage among music lovers with several fans resisting the song frequently. At the time of reporting, the song has 1.2B views on YouTube with the most recent comment on it dropped about two hours ago.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release on February 25. The film marks Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden project together. The teasers were released last year and the team was hoping on rolling out the film a little after the summer. However, the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown forced Bhasanli and Penn Movies to delay their plans. Besides Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and an extended cameo by Ajay Devgn.

Besides Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia also has a few others releases in the pipeline. She will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Brahmāstra with her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, her maiden production Darlings and Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

