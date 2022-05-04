Alia Bhatt: Student of the Year to Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bollywood Has Seen the Birth of a Superstar in 10 Years

Alia Bhatt has been only raising the bar with her acting. The young actress, who recently married Ranbir Kapoor, outshone herself by delivering a performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi that makes you care for her and root for her. She makes your heart cry when we see a young Ganga being trapped and locked in a room by the brothel’s head (Seema Pahwa), and forces you to cheer for her after she returns from the meeting with the prime minister towards the end of the movie.

Alia Bhatt stands tall as Gangubai Kathiawadi becomes the only successful film since the pandemic led by an actress. The film turned out to become the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film. Recently, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was dropped on a streaming platform and has been reigning in the top position ever since globally.

A-Lister Alia Bhatt

With her acting prowess each time she makes you forget that she is this hip Bombay girl who shares no similarities with roles she is been playing on the big screen in real life, yet she makes them so believable that the audiences fall in love with each of her character. This chameleon of a star has emerged as one of the most bankable actors of recent times and have gone ahead of many of her contemporaries.

Taking the ‘Highway’

Post her 2012 big screen debut in the two-hero film Student of the Year, Alia drew everyone’s attention after delivering a measured performance in director Imtiaz Ali’s Highway in displaying the vulnerability of Veera, especially in that scene where her character reveals details of about the harrowing experience from her childhood where she felt violated. With this sensitive portrayal of Veera, the Bhatt junior won the hearts of critics and audience.

Raising the Bar

Alia has always maintained dignified silence despite being provoked by her contemporaries. She always let her work do the talking and with Udta Punjab she came out with flying colors by playing the nameless Bihari girl who gets mixed up with drug dealers, a role that had a traumatising affect on the actress when her character in the film was molested. Alia revealed the impact it had on her during CNN-News18’s The Actresses Roundtable:

“I was emotionally very low for the next two days… Being punched, kicked in stomach and all that, I was just thinking how humans can be this way. We aren’t exposed to so much in life other than reading in the newspaper. But to shoot such scenes are extremely traumatising," she said.

There are no small parts, only small actors

The talented actress kept proving her mettle in the films which weren’t focused on the heroine, be it ferocious Saifeena in Gully Boy, a movie which centered around its male lead Murad (Ranveer Singh), or even smaller parts in such films like Shakun Batra’s Kapoor & Sons or the recently released blockbuster SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actress has confessed that she believes in making an impact even though if it’s just one scene in the film.

A Star is Born

Alia Bhatt was always destined to be a star, from playing a young Reet Oberoi (Preity Zinta) in 1999 film Sangharsh to becoming the beating heart of Raazi, with which she gave us a fully developed character in Sehmat. She has outdone herself in auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi. In an interview couple of years ago, Alia revealed the process of how she makes each of her performance so special. The actress believes it all comes from the heart:

“During the making of the film, if it happens by chance, I enjoy it, but I am not someone who believes that I need to get into the character before I go on set, I don’t really want to methodise the whole process because I feel like you can do all your preparations for the part - you say I did this, I did that - but eventually what works in front of the camera is feeling it. So preparing will help you to kind of garb that non-preparation feeling, but eventually if you are feeling it then no amount of preparation kind of takes that away from you," she said.

In a career spanning 10 years, with some very credible performances, Bollywood saw the birth of a superstar who always let her work do the talking. She has become the go-to actress for roles which require some heavy acting chops. She is first choice of many big directors. She has a busy slate lined up featuring some diverse roles - from her English Language debut with Netflix’s Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot to director Ayan Mukerji’s Bhrahmastra which will be releasing in September this year.

Alia turned producer with Darlings, a dramedy also starring Vijay Varma along with her, and directed by Jasmeet K Reen. The film is jointly produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia’s newly launched production company Eternal Sunshine Productions. She is currently busy in the shooting of Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by her mentor Karan Johar.

The talented daughter of director Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, who not just has been able to impress the audience, but some of the biggest names from Bollywood have also praised her acting, be it Amitabh Bachchan who wrote a letter after watching Alia’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi to her mentor Karan Johar and especially her father Mahesh Bhatt who called her a rare bird who shouldn’t be put in a cage. He added, “One day she was born to us and she remains an enigma to us."

And to us she is a born entertainer who even makes her TV commercials as entertaining as her movies and we are hoping for many more surprises from this acting powerhouse.

