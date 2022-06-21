Alia Bhatt Takes a Break From Heart of Stone Shoot, Spends Time With Her In-Laws in Ranbir Kapoor's Absence

Taking a break from her debut Hollywood project, Alia Bhatt was spotted catching up with her in-laws in London. The 29-year-old actress was spotted enjoying an intimate dinner with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra. The picture doing the rounds on the fan page shows Alia dining with Ranbir’s aunts Rima Jain, Ritu Nanda, and Natasha Nanda. Sister-in-law of Natasha, and daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan was also spotted at the dinner table. Alia was joined by her sister Shaheen Bhatt as well.

In another video from the star-studded dinner, Alia was seen with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. The video filmed secretly from outside a window also featured actress Tara Sutaria, who is dating Alia’s brother-in-law Aadar Jain. Kareena jetted off to London, earlier this week, after wrapping up the shooting for her upcoming film with Sujoy Ghosh.

The 41-year-old actress dropped a picture on Instagram on Monday sharing her love for a coffee shop in London.

Meanwhile, Alia is seen juggling between her Hollywood project Heart of Stone and the promotions of her upcoming Bollywood film Brahmastra. The actress is currently working with Hollywood stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for the Netflix drama in London. Last week, she also shared the trailer of Brahmastra which also stars her husband Ranbir in the lead role. The Ayan Mukerji directorial promises an action-packed fantasy fiction story that borrows heavily from Indian mythology.

On Monday, the Gully Boy actress also shared the first look of Ranbir from his upcoming film Shamshera. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Alia added a cheeky caption that read, “Now that’s a hot morning. I mean… Good morning.”

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera will be released in theatres on July 22.

