Alia Bhatt Teases Ranbir Kapoor, Says She's Present In His Heart At Brahmastra Teaser Launch

Alia Bhatt has been busy with the shooting of her Hollywood debut Heart of Gold. She revealed she is in London, shooting for the film. However, she’s always got Ranbir Kapoor on her mind. The actress has been sharing pictures and videos of her husband from fan and media accounts to show that she misses him. Now, a video message of her from the Brahmastra teaser launch has surfaced online, showing her teasing Ranbir.

Earlier in the day, Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji joined SS Rajamouli to promote Brahmastra in Vizag. Alia was obviously missing but she ensured to be a part of the event via a video message. In a pre-recorded video, Alia greeted fans in Telugu and said that Brahmastra is a special movie.

Advertisement

“But what makes it even more special is we have Rajamouli garu presenting the film in South. Hello Rajamouli sir, how are you? Lots of love to you. I am also going to take this opportunity to thank everyone for all the love you’ve given our film, RRR. It was truly, truly, extremely special and I will be eternally grateful for it," she said.

“I really wish I could be there today with everyone. I am missing the whole team so much. Ayan, Ranbir, I mean this is such a big moment going to Vizag, presenting such an important unit out of Brahmastra. But I am there in spirit. I’m especially there in Ranbir’s heart. So I am there with you as well. I also feel very, very emotional because we are coming so close to presenting the trailer of Brahmastra to the world," Alia added.

At the event, the trio released the new teaser. It featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna’s first looks in the movie. The teaser teases mythological elements such as a magical sword, a trident (Trishul), fireballs and a powerful bow and arrows. The teaser teased each character’s superhero powers, all leading up to a connection with ‘Shiva’. The teaser ended with the announcement that Brahmastra Part One: Shiva trailer will release on June 15.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.