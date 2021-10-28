Alia Bhatt to Anchor Salman Khan’s Docu-Series Beyond the Star?

Docu-series capturing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan‘s journey in the industry went on the floors earlier this month and now it is reported that actress Alia Bhatt will be anchoring the series titled Beyond the Star. Reports also suggest that filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sajid Nadiadwala and Sooraj Barjatya will also be a part of the series along with Alia. The actress has apparently shot for her portions for Beyond The Star and others attached to the series have also recorded their portions.

The series directed by Viraf Sarkari will cover several topics like Salman Khan’s family, including his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan and father Salim Khan, his industry friends and other filmmakers and directors such as Sajid Nadiadwala, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya, Anees Bazmee, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and others. Karan Johar is also said to be a part of the docu-series.

Advertisement

Read: Salman Khan Based Docu-Series Beyond the Star Goes on Floors

The makers are also planning to turn it into a franchise if reports are anything to go by. It is booked for a mid-2022 release on an international OTT platform.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan can currently be seen hosting the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. He is also busy with his upcoming film Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan will also be seen with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film Antim: The Final Truth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.