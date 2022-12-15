Alia Bhatt To Priyanka Chopra, Celebs Blessed With Daughters In 2022

The year 2022 has been a special one for many Hindi film and TV stars, who embraced parenthood. What’s interesting is that many of them got blessed with baby girls. From Alia Bhat-Ranbir Kapoor to Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover, let’s take a look at the celeb couples who welcomed a girl child this year.

On May 12, 2022, Kratika and Nikitin Dheer welcomed their first child, Devika, into the world. They made the announcement within a few hours. Sidharth Malhotra sent a beautiful baby hamper to them.

Puja, the Kumkum Bhagya actress, gave birth to a daughter Sana in March 2022. In April 2022, the actress revealed the identity of her child. Sandeep Sejwal and Puja had been married for three years.

Priyanka Chopra announced at the start of 2022 that she and Nick Jonas had welcomed a baby girl, Maltie Marie Jonas via Surrogacy. Priyanka and Nick had a difficult time because their child was born prematurely. The baby has to spend 100 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu welcomed a baby girl into their lives on November 12. She has been named Devi Basu Singh Grover. The little goddess has indeed arrived at the Monkey Love couple’s house.

In April 2022, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy. She and Ranbir Kapoor were on cloud nine.On November 6, Alia’s daughter was born. The duo named their child Raha Kapoor.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary were blessed with two daughters this year. Lianna was born in April. Soon after, the actress became pregnant again. Their second child was born on November 11, 2022.

