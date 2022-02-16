Alia Bhatt to Romance Jr. NTR in Koratala Siva’s NTR30? Details Here

Jr. NTR’s latest film, tentatively named NTR 30, has already gained traction, under the direction of Koratala Siva. The film, also known as NTR-Koratala Siva 2, is their second collaboration after Janatha Garage, which thrilled the fans and performed well at the box office. Now, the latest buzz is that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play the leading lady in Jr NTR- Koratala’s next.

During the RRR promotions, Alia indicated that she would love to sign films in the South. Now, the actor appears to have followed her word.

During the Q&A session at Gangubai Kathiwadi’s special trailer premiere event, Alia was asked about her future projects. She replied that, in addition to RRR, she is in talks for another project. However, she added, “I should not be commenting on this subject just now."

When asked about his RRR co-star Jr. NTR, Alia stated that he was a highly gifted actor with whom she had a great time working. “Even the filmmaker I’m now talking to (Koratala Siva) is someone who has done some fantastic work till now," she added.

Meanwhile, NTR 30 was planned to begin filming last year, but it was postponed owing to the Covid-19 epidemic. With NTR preoccupied with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Koratala Siva with Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, the film couldn’t begin production as anticipated.

And then, due to the significant increase in Covid-19 cases, the release of RRR and Acharya was delayed. According to the most recent reports, Koratala Siva has wrapped his work for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s production and is now solely focused on NTR’s film. Jr. NTR is also poised to join the cast of NTR 30.

Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will back NTR 30 under Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts. However, an official announcement about the remainder of the cast and crew is due soon.

