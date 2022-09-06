Alia Bhatt To Shabana Azmi, Bollywood Celebs Who Survived Car Accidents

Anything can happen at any given point in time. No one is prepared as to what is coming next. Same is the case with accidents, they can happen anytime and with anyone. Recently, the former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry passed away in a car accident. In the past, Bollywood celebs have also faced car accidents and had a narrow escape. From Alia Bhatt to Shabana Azmi, these celebs have had car accidents.

Let’s take a look at home celebs who have faced car accidents:

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

During the promotions of their film, Humpy Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan escaped a car accident. The duo was in Ahmedabad to promote their film when a police vehicle collided with their car. The accident was strong and the rear part of their car was broken.

Hansal Mehta

Once, Hansal Mehta talked about a near-fatal car accident he was involved in Fiji 30 years ago. His car had gone off the road and fell from a height. “I was falling fast. I was wearing a seat belt. I survived the accident, which would have ended my life," he wrote

Hema Malini

A few years ago, Hema Malini was going from Jaipur to Karauli in Rajasthan when her car met with an accident. The veteran actress had a narrow escape and her car was damaged badly.

Shabana Azmi

Last year, actress Shabana Azmi met with an accident when her car was hit by a speeding truck on the Mumbai-Pune highway. Azmi was seriously injured and was rushed to the MGM hospital.

Anu Agarwal

Aashiqui actress Anu Agarwal also met with a dangerous car accident in which she was badly hurt. The actress was in a coma and had also lost her memory. She recovered completely after several years.

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover’s car met with an accident a few years ago on the Mumbai-Belapur highway. His car lost control due to a sudden tyre burst. Sunil had a narrow escape from the accident.

Malaika Arora

Last year, when Malaika Arora was returning to Mumbai from Pune, her car got stuck in between three vehicles. Malaika’s face was injured in the accident and she was rushed to the hospital.

