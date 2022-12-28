Alia Bhatt Treats Fans To Unseen Pics From Her Wedding, Heart of Stone Shoot and Pregnancy Journey

As only a few days are left for the new year to begin, Bollywood celebrities are taking to Instagram to share moments from the year gone by. Alia Bhatt made headlines throughout the year. Be it for her critically acclaimed films that were released this year or her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. It's been quite a year for the actor. As Alia wraps up this eventful year, she shared a few unseen moments that were captured this year.

Alia Bhatt posted several pictures from places and events she has been to this year. She captioned the post, “Pics that never made it to the gram.”

The reel shows Alia with her camera and going into a flashback of memories. She shared images from her getaways at the beginning of the year to her shoot days for Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut. The reel also consisted of candid shots transitioning from her “pregnancy days' to her “postpartum days". And of course, it had stunning photos with her pet cat Edward.

Her fans could not help but swoon over these unseen pictures. While some pointed out that Ranbir Kapoor was missing from this album.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt celebrated Christmas with Ranbir and her family. She shared pictures from the Christmas lunch. The couple was seen standing in front of a massive Christmas tree decked out in red and silver baubles. She also shared a photo of herself with her sister Shaheen, as well as a group photo with Ranbir and their mothers, actors Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. Christmas was indeed a family affair for the actor.

On the work front, Alia is working on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film will hit theatres on April 28, 2023. Alia will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. In addition to this, she has Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut set to release on Netflix.

