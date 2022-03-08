Alia Bhatt Trolled For This Silver Saree Made From Repurposed Synthetic Leather

Bollywood Diva Alia Bhatt attended the Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) held on 6, March, dressed in a sparkling silver saree. Though the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor aced the traditional look for the event, a section of netizens was not very pleased with her outfit.

Alia wore a Bloni silver saree made from repurposed degradable synthetic leather and waste recycled nylon for the event. When the actor shared the photos of the event on her Instagram handle, there was a deluge of comments trolling her for choice.

“Polythene pehni hain kya Alia ne?" one user wondered, “Silver foil ki saree Nari sabpe bhari," said another person.

Bloni Atelier’s Ethical Demi-couture label has created a one-of-a-kind saree composed of repurposed degradable fake and recycled nylon. Alia’s blouse, in addition to her saree, drew a lot of attention. The blouse had a backless design and a plunging neckline.

Alia Bhatt complemented her outfit with striking earrings and smooth wavy hair parted on the side. Alia’s silver saree costs Rs. 25,060 and is available on the label’s official website, Bloni Atelier.

On the work front, Alia has garnered critical acclaim with her acting in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is doing well at the box office too. Alia Bhatt plays the titular character in the film, and Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa play supporting roles, with Ajay Devgn making a cameo appearance.

The film is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, also known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was chronicled in S. Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Gangu Bai Kathiawadi was released in cinemas on 25 February 2022. The film was earlier set to be released on July 30, 2021, but it was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic’s rising cases and second wave.

Meanwhile, The Indian Television Academy Awards was held on March 6 amid much glitz and glamour, with many well-known celebrities in attendance.

