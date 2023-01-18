Home » News » Movies » Alia vs Ranbir: Actress' Hollywood Debut Heart of Stone to Clash With Sandeep Reddy's Animal

Alia vs Ranbir: Actress' Hollywood Debut Heart of Stone to Clash With Sandeep Reddy's Animal

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut Heart of Stone will be out on August 11 this year, which is also the release date of Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 21:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt's film will be a Netflix release while Ranbir Kapoor's is a theatrical release.
It seems that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to have a clash with their upcoming films Heart of Stone and Animal respectively. The actress will be making her Hollywood debut with the film which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in pivotal roles. On Wednesday, Alia shared a clip which featured new stills from the film and also unveiled the release date. The film will be out on August 11 this year, which is also the release date of Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Animal. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Take a look at Alia’s post:

However, it will not be a box office clash as Alia’s film will be a Netflix release while Ranbir’s is a theatrical release. Animal will also reportedly clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. It will be interesting as Animal also stars Sunny’s brother, Bobby Deol. Besides being a clash between the celebrity couple, we might also witness a clash between the Deol brothers.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently clicked at a press event. This marked their first event after the birth of their daughter Raha in November last year. The couple tied the knot in April after dating for almost four years.

Besdies Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh opposite her. Besdies them, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. It will release on April 28 this year.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in the pipeline with Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film is scheduled for release on March 8 this year.

first published: January 18, 2023, 21:58 IST
last updated: January 18, 2023, 21:59 IST
