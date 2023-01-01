Alia Bhatt Welcomes 2023 With Her 'Loveliest Ones' Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Others; Check Pics

Alia Bhatt’s social media handle is surely a treat for her fans and the actress often drops glimpses of her behind-the-camera life with her fans via her Instagram. On Sunday too, Alia dropped a series of pictures from the new year party which she and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor hosted at their residence in Mumbai.

In the pictures, Alia and Ranbir were seen posing with their friends as they all sat together in their apartment’s balcony. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and actor Aditya Roy Kapoor also joined them. Among others, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and wife his Jaanvi Dhawan can also be spotted.

Alia also shared a picture of herself in which she was seen smiling as she made a heart with her hands. She sported a printed black pyjama set that had pink hearts on it. In the background, her house can be seen decorated with candles and fairy lights.

Sharing the pictures, Alia sent new year wishes to her fans and wrote, “happy new new .. with my loveliest ones ❤️🎉☀️💃".

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans and friends flooded the comment section with love-filled messages. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi wrote, “Happy happy 2023! The best part arrived in 22! But let 23 be cherished with memories n lots of love that’s yet to unfold!" Another social media user shared, “2023 New year resolution : Be as happy as alia is in every insta post ❤️". “Hosts are too hottt to handle," another comment read.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. Next, Alia will soon mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in her pipeline which will be released in April next year. Besides these, she will also share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaara.

