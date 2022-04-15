Alia Bhatt's Bodyguard Pens Emotional Note to 'the Bride': 'From Holding Your Tiny Hands to...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding left millions of fans in awe as they couldn’t get enough of their favourite couple. Going by the wedding pictures making rounds on the internet, it is safe to say that it was indeed a dreamy affair. The two got married at their favourite spot - ‘the balcony’ of Ranbir’s house. The festivities were attended by Ranbir and Alia’s near and dear ones. Alia took the internet by storm on Thursday, as post her wedding, she shared regal wedding pictures of herself and Ranbir along with a heartfelt caption. Their friends and family also posted numerous snaps with the newlyweds while congratulating them. Ranbir and Alia’s bodyguards Sunil Talekar and Yusuf Ibrahim also dropped congratulatory posts for the couple.

While sharing a snap with the newlyweds, Sunil, who is Alia and Ranbir’s bodyguard, got emotional and penned a sweet note. He wrote, “From holding your tiny hands to seeing you as a bride I can say my heart is filled with happiness today."

On the other hand, Yusuf shared an adorable snap with Ranbir and Alia to congratulate them. He captioned it, “Shhh… Mubrook Mr and Mrs Kapoor."

Meanwhile, talking about the snaps Alia shared on her Instagram along with a heartfelt caption, they have become the talk of the town. Both Ranbir and Alia were Sabyasachi groom and bride. The actress looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in her regal lehenga, while Ranbir looked nothing less than a prince charming in his ivory sherwani. In the photos, the newly-married couple could not stop blushing, and the joy on their faces was palpable.

Now, fans are waiting to see the pictures from Alia-Ranbir’s other wedding ceremonies, including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet.

