Alia Bhatt's Childhood Picture With Paresh Rawal is a Treat for Bollywood Buffs

Most of us have known Alia Bhatt from her mainstream debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year. But Alia's acting career surely did not start in 2012. The actress who belongs to a Bollywood family worked as a child artist in several projects of her dad Mahesh Bhatt. One such film was the 1998 release Tamanna where she essayed the role of the younger version of Pooja Bhatt's character.

While Tamanna may not have been a huge box office success, it received praise from critics. Alia's fans recently dug out an unseen picture of her from the sets of Tamanna where she is seen with veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

Advertisement

The photo features young Alia dressed in a cute little purple lehenga choli as she poses with Paresh Rawal, sporting a long hair wig and black attire. The photo was originally shared by Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt in an Instagram post in 2018. Pooja in the caption talked about the experience of working in the film as an actor and a first-time producer.

Incidentally, Tamanna also featured the third Bhatt sister, Shaheen who played the role of Ashutosh Rana's daughter. While Alia and Pooja worked as mainstream actresses, Shaheen chose to be away from the limelight.

Alia also played the younger version of Preity Zinta’s character in the much-acclaimed film Sangharsh before returning to screen as a leading lady in SOTY.

Currently, Alia is working on a number of big-budget projects like Bhahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Karan Johar’s Takht.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in South cinema with SS Rajamouli’s RRR that stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. RRR is reportedly made at a budget of over Rs 450 crore and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.