Alia Bhatt's Darlings, Shabaash Mithu and RRR In Netflix's List of Most Watched Non-English Movies

2022 has not been easy for the Indian entertainment industry. While some movies broke the box office records of all time, others struggled to win audiences’ hearts. Amid all this, do you know that three of Netflix’s top 10 non-English most watched movies in 2022 so far are Indian? Yes, you read it right. Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu and Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR are among the most watched non-English movies on Netflix.

Advertisement

DARLINGS

Darlings, which was released on the OTT platform on August 5 has more than 13 million watching hours so far. It is on the second spot of the list followed by Carter. Earlier, it was also reported that Darlings reported the highest global opening ever for a non-English original Indian film with more than 10 million viewing hours.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, Darlings is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. It is a dark comedy that explores the lives of a strong mother-daughter duo who struggle to find love, make ends meet, and find their place in a world dominated by men.

Advertisement

SHABAASH MITHU

With 3.36 million watching hours currently, it is the seventh most-watched non-English film on Netflix. Taapsee Pannu’s film is helmed by Srijit Mukherji and is made under the banner of Viacom18 Studios. It is based on the life and journey of the former captain of the India women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj.

Advertisement

News18 Showsha’s review of the film read, “This was a Bollywood movie on cricket — merging the two passions that unite this nation, but the edge-of-the-seat thriller and nail-biting moments are clearly missing. In the end, the film ticks off a few of Mithali Raj’s career achievements and key personal struggles, but doesn’t tell you much about her as a person than the innumerable headlines do. There is blood and sweat and grit in this story, but very little genuine feeling."

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR became an instant blockbuster after it was released in March this year. It starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead and broke several records at the box office. The film also received appreciation from several Hollywood celebrities and filmmakers too including James Gunn, Russo Brothers and Edgar Wright.

A few days back, SS Rajamouli also revealed that even he was left surprised with the film’s phenomenal reception from the west. “Yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West. A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it, and word of mouth started spreading, when the critics started giving out good reviews, yes I was really, really surprised," he had said.

Meanwhile, other top non-English movies on Netflix are Carter, Code Name: Emperor, Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist, Don’t Blame Karma, Blood Red Sky, Recurrence, and Heartsong.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here