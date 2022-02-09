Alia Bhatt's Furry Friend 'Edward Bhai' Joins Her During Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions, See Pic

Fans cannot keep calm as one of the most awaited films of 2022, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release in theatres on February 25. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. While the star cast is busy with the promotions of the film, Alia was joined by her furry friend.

It is no secret that Alia loves to spend time with her cat, Edward, and with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's dogs. On Wednesday, the actor was joined by Edward for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions, and they both looked pretty in white. Alia matched with Edward, who has a white furry coat, as she donned a white breezy saree with green floral detailing. White breezy saree and fresh roses have become a common thing in Alia’s outfits for the promotion of Gangubai Kathiawadi. This time around, she plugged in fresh pink roses as her hair accessory, statement earrings, and a ring. Alia, yet again, looked elegant in this promotional look.

In one of the clicks, she was accompanied by her pet cat. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, “Edward Bhai Aur Gangubai, Gangubai Kathiawadi in cinemas 25th February."

Take a look:

On Tuesday, Alia shared another stunning look from her promotions. The actor looked gorgeous in a white satin saree. She paired the outfit with big ear studs and rings. Alia kept her tresses open and had put on fresh red roses, which simply enhanced the look of the outfit.

The trailer of the film, which was released on February 4, has left moviegoers and other Bollywood stars speechless. Netizens called Alia “fire” as she owned every frame like a queen, and lauded Vijay for his spectacular acting. Alia was quite overwhelmed with the response.

Sharing a picture of herself, Alia wrote, “Chand pe chaar chand laga diya aapke pyaar ne.”

