Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi’s OTT Release Might Be Postponed; Here is What We Know

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has taken the box office by storm with its exceptional performance. The film was released on February 25 and within the first weekend, it has managed to have a collection of over Rs. 38.5 crore. Along with the great economical success, the film is also garnering positive reviews from the audience and critics. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial was supposed to release on OTT platforms after completing a month at the box office. However, distributors are now reconsidering their decision.

The distributors of the film, Pen India Limited, have decided to postpone the OTT release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. They are taking this decision considering the great response the film is getting at the box office. Makers and distributors speculate that the OTT release of the film might affect the box office success of the film.

A source from the industry has revealed the same to the entertainment portal Bollywood Life. The source said that Jyantilal Gada from Pen India Limited and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reworking the OTT release date of the film after the huge success as the film is released on OTT on its scheduled date, will cater to more online viewers than the theatre-going audience. The source further informed the entertainment portal that the films releasing in the future will also reschedule their OTT release dates by the box office success.

For the unversed, the film was first premiered on February 16 at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and received a huge round of applause at the screening. Gangubai Kathiwadi is a biopic film that revolves around a powerful woman of the same name, who, from a mere sex worker, became the queen of Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura. The story is based in the 1960s and stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role with Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo. Apart from the two, the film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles.

