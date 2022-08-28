Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Being Considered As India's Official Entry to Oscars?

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ starring Alia Bhatt, was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The film features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s. Even though the movie was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit India in March 2020, it became a huge hit when it was finally released in February this year. The film also earned positive reviews from the audience as well as critics.

Now, the buzz is that the biographical crime drama is one of the few films that are in contention to be India’s official entry to the Oscars this year, according to ETimes. Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, where it received an eight-minute standing ovation after end credits rolled out.

The Oscar announcements are expected to be made in a couple of months. Previously, Bhansali’s 2002 film ‘Devdas,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, was chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars.

Backed by Bhansali Productions and co-produced by Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited, the film also starred Ajay Devgn in an interesting role.

Moreover, Alia is set to share the screen space with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, for the first time in Brahmastra. Director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is an ambitious project for Alia. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. It is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.

Alia is also basking in the critical success of her recently released movie Darlings. The film revolves around a woman (Alia) who kidnaps her own abusive husband to teach him a lesson.

