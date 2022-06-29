Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Co-star Shantanu Maheshwari Smiles As Paps Ask Him 'Maama Bane..'

Shantanu Maheshwari has never failed to awe people with his immaculate dance choreography and acting skills. After making his television debut in 2011 on Dil Dosti Dance, the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 rose to fame. Shantanu is the jack of all trades because, in addition to being a talented TV host and a dancer, he is also a fantastic actor.

The actor was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in which he co-starred with lead actress Alia Bhatt and received immense appreciation for his performance.

Now, as we all know that Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement has sent the internet into a tizzy, Shantanu was also asked about the same by the paparazzi.

A video of Shantanu responding humorously to the paparazzi about Alia’s pregnancy went viral on Wednesday.

The video was shared on the official Instagram handle of Viral Bhayani in which the paparazzo can be seen questioning the actor about what he has to say regarding Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor becoming new parents To this, he replied, “Congratulations yaar aur kya bolunga (I’ll congratulate the couple, what else)?"

In addition to this, when the paparazzo questioned will he be the baby’s “mama or chacha," the actor responded: “Mujhe nahi pata" and smiled before walking away.

The movie is based on the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi, who was a sex worker but later emerged as a powerful underworld don in Mumbai. She was born into a respectful family in Gujrat. She was tricked by her lover who had sold her to a brothel owner in Mumbai.

