Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Faces Another Trouble, SRK's Son Aryan Khan To Make Bollywood Debut As a Writer

Congress MLA Amin Patel has filed a plea in Bombay High Court asking to change the name of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The MLA has alleged that the movie misrepresents Kamathipura as a red-light area while showing the Kathiawadi community in poor light. He has requested the name of the area to be changed in the movie. “Let the name be changed to anything else…Mayapuri or Mayanagari," the plea said. Patel’s petition will now be heard in the court on February 23. For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi will be released on February 25.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is likely to make his Bollywood debut not as an actor, but as a writer. As per a source cited by Pinkvilla, Aryan Khan has been working on multiple ideas that have the potential of becoming feature films or web series. Reportedly, two of his plot ideas have also been picked, one being a web series for Amazon Prime and the other is a film backed by home production Red Chillies Entertainment. “The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet," the source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

Balika Vadhu 2 is all set to go off air later this month. Ahead of the show’s final episode, actor Randeep Rai has said that the he gave his best to the show but it did not receive a good response. The actor also told ETimes that whether a show works or not is not in their hands. “Every show has its own destiny. We gave it our best. I don’t get disappointed about such things. The most important thing is that we gave the show our 100 percent. Now, whether a show works or does not work, is not in our hands," he said.

On Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra took to his official Instagram account and shared the heartbreaking news of his dog Oscar’s demise. The Shershaah dropped a series of pictures and videos to mourn his dog’s death and revealed that Oscar was with him for over 11 years. Sidharth also added that his dog was his family and added that he will miss him forever.

The animated series of India’s most loved comedy TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be available on Netflix from 24th February 2022. The animated series has already aired two successful seasons on television since 2021. It too has Gokuldham Society’s characters in hyperbolic comic avatars and is a major hit with the kids.

