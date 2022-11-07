Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone Co-Star Gal Gadot Congratulates Her and Ranbir Kapoor On Becoming Proud Parents

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday i.e November 6. Soon after the news broke out, the couple issued a joint statement and shared that their little princess is ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the statement read.

While several celebrities reacted to Alia’s post and sent wishes to the new parents, Alia’s Hollywood debut aka Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot also reacted to it. ‘Congratulations,’ she wrote in the comment section along with a red heart emoji.

Earlier, Alia had also revealed how Gal reacted when the ‘Darlings’ star told her about her pregnancy. “When I called up Gal and I told her, I said, ‘I’m pregnant and I’m coming’ and she’s like (imitates Gal), ‘Oh my God, that’s gonna be amazing’. She had such a lovely reaction. Her husband was with her Jaron and he was like, ‘This is a good omen, this is a good thing that means like everything’s gonna go really well, its lovely for the movie’. They were so lovely so supportive," Alia told Filmfare.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter at 12:05 PM on Sunday. The Brahmastra actress is currently admitted to Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Late last night, Neetu Kapoor shared Alia and little princess’ health status and mentioned that both are absolutely fine.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year. Later, the Darlings actress left everyone surprised as she announced her pregnancy on social media by dropping an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor too. “Our baby coming soon," she wrote in the caption.

