Alia Bhatt's Koffee With Karan Dress Spotted on Lily Collins in Emily In Paris Season 3

Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins is one of the most-loved web series. It is back with season 3 and is creating quite a buzz online. A dress Lily wore for one of the episodes looks quite similar to an outfit Alia Bhatt wore during her appearance in the first episode of Koffee with Karan season 7 this year. A few pointed out the uncanny resemblance of the outfits and soon the discussion began about who wore it better.

The Season 3 of Emily in Paris dropped on Netflix on December 21. If you have already watched it, you might have noticed Lily in the pink dress with red floral prints on it. The outfits on Emily In Paris are always fashion-forward and this one wasn’t an exception either. In the show, Emily wears the dress to an important dinner in a restaurant on the Eiffel Tower.

The dress reminded desi fans of Alia Bhatt’s dress, which was from the shelves of the international label, Magda Butrym, and featured long sleeves, a midriff cut-out, a pleated skirt, and a huge 3D flower detailing on the shoulder. Lily’s Emily Cooper rocked the same dress with a keyhole neckline but topped off her dinner look with a custom-made red coat by costume designer Marylin Fitoussi who gave it pink feathers for added drama.

An Instagram page Eat Tweet Blog posted a collage of Alia Bhatt and Lily Collins. The internet is split on who looked better in the look. A netizen wrote, “Better on Alia”, while another said, “Emily looks way better than Alia!”

Check out the photo here:

In another post, Lily was seen wearing a similar outfit to that of Katrina Kaif, in the new season. The two actresses were seen nailing this mini purple dress at different locations. While Katrina looked absolutely gorgeous in a purple-coloured Giuseppe Di Morabito corset dress, Lily too nailed her look in cropped frilly purple topper that gave the dress some volume.

What do you think about the looks and who do you think wore it better?

