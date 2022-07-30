Alia Bhatt's Latest Pics Prove She Can Slay Even The Simplest of Outfits With Her Style

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Darlings. On Saturday, the mom-to-be actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen posing in black ethnic wear. The actress wore a black deep-neckline ethnic outfit with golden work on it. She paired it with a black palazzo. She make her make-up minimal but added kohl to her eyes. Alia further accessorised her look with jhumkas and a small bindi. With these pictures, Alia Bhatt has once again proved that she can slay even the simplest of outfits with her style.

In the caption, Alia dropped a black heart emoji. Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. While one of the fans called her, ‘Stunning and beautiful’, another social media user shared, ‘Gorgeous woman’.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her Netflix debut movie titled Darlings. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead and revolves around a woman who kidnaps her own husband. Darlings is Alia Bhatt’s first home production film. She is co-producing the film with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Just a few days back, Alia mentioned that SRK does not generally co-produce films but he instantly agreed for Darlings. “Shah Rukh called and said that I generally don’t co-produce films but I’ll do it with you as an exception. He said that we will have a lot of fun and enjoy shooting the film. He recently saw the film and in typical Darlings style he messaged, ‘Thanks you Darlings for doing this films’," she said. Darlings will be available on the OTT platform from August 5 onwards.

Besides Darlings, Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen for the first time with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The much-awaited movie will be released in September this year. Apart from this, Alia recently returned home after shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone in which she will be seen with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. Alia has now also wrapped up the shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

