Alia Bhatt's Look-alike Creates Frenzy on Instagram; Videos Go Viral

Recently, a video of Instagram influencer Aishwarya Singh went viral due to her uncanny resemblance to actress Kiara Advani. Kiara herself shared a Reel made by Aishwarya, where she had recreated a scene from Shershaah. Now, another actress Alia Bhatt‘s doppelganger is going viral on Instagram. An influencer from Assam who goes by Celesti Bairagey is creating a stir online due to her resemblance to Alia Bhatt. The influencer has 35.4K followers on the photo-sharing app.

A video of the influencer where she could seen flaunting her Mehendi is going viral. Netizens have taken to the comment section to call her ‘Alia’ in the video. They also said that her smile resembles that of the actress.

Advertisement

Another video of Celesti in a green lehenga is going viral. She could be seen twirling to Mast Magan from Alia’s film 2 States.

Take a look at more photos and videos shared by the influencer which gives a glimpse of her resemblance with Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has a series of projects in the pipeline. Alia finished shooting for Darlings, also co-produced by her. One of her most-anticipated films is SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which will mark Alia’s debut in the South Indian cinema. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Alia has begun filming for her next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She will also share the screen for the first time with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy trilogy Brahmastra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.