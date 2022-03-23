Alia Bhatt's Maternal Grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan Hospitalised

Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan has been hospitalised after falling ill, as per a report in Pinkvilla. The publication informed that he has been hospitalized for five days now. While Alia is in Varanasi for the shooting for her film Brahmastra, her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt are by his side in the hospital. As per reports, immunity has become low.

The publication further quoted their source as saying, “Soni Razdan’s father was taken to H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai."

On Father’s Day, Soni had taken to social media to share a photo with him and penned a note for him. It read, “Happy Father’s Day daddy ! Daddy Jee n me are seen here on the banks of the Ganga near Hrishikesh… a memorable trip that we did not so long ago but it sure does seem like another life ! Cheers to another trip when we’re in a better situation hopefully soon. Meanwhile just feel blessed to have a daddy like you ♥️♥️♥️ #happyfathersday #fathersanddaughters #hrishikesh #memoriesforlife."

Advertisement

Last year on his 93rd birthday, Alia celebrated the day with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen at the Bhatt residence. The birthday bash was an intimate affair but had some special guests. Ranbir Kapoor with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara were also present on the happy occasion. Alia had also taken to Instagram stories and uploaded photos with her grandfather. Posting a picture with him along with mother Soni and sister Shaheen, the actress called her grandpa an inspiration and wished him showering love.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.