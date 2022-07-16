Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy: Mahesh Bhatt Talks About Becoming a Grandfather, Says 'Will Be a Difficult Role'

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress announced the news of her pregnancy earlier last month, leaving everyone surprised and in complete awe. Days after, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ father talked about becoming a grandfather in a recent interview and shared how it will be a difficult role to play.

“Yeh ek aisa role hai jisko nibhaana jara mushkil hoga (This is one role which will be a little difficult to play)," Mahesh Bhatt told aj Tak’s Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan. He also added that he is proud of his daughter’s achievements in her career.

Earlier in June too, Mahesh Bhatt expressed excitement at Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy when he told E-Times, “Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our ‘tribe’ increase. And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut."

Later, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also reacted to the news and shared that the entire family is the happiest. “We are simply overjoyed and over the moon with happiness. Both for the soon-to-be parents as well as for the whole family. There is nothing more profound, more joyful and more significant in life than having a child and bringing another being into this world. Our cup runneth over," she said.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The much-awaited movie will be released in September this year. Besides this, Alia will also be seen in Netflix’s Darlings. She recently returned home after shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. Besides this, Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Shamshera which also stars Vaani Kapoor. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and will hit theatres on the 22nd of this month. He will also be seen in Animals along with Rashmika Mandanna and Luv-Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie with Shraddha Kapoor.

