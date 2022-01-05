'Alia, Ranbir Gave 7 Years': Karan Johar All Praises For Brahmastra Lead Pair's Patience

Brahmastra, the Ayan Mukherji directorial, managed to remain in the headlines all these years after it was announced way back in July 2014. Inspired by ancient India and Indian mythology, the sci-fi trilogy stars real-life lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Apart from this, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan in an important role, while Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a cameo. Not to forget, the film will also have pan-India star Prabhas, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

In his latest interview, producer Karan Johar was all praises for the lead cast. The filmmaker said, “Alia and Ranbir have given seven years of their career for this film." He praised the patience of both the actors.

“Alia was 21 years old when she signed this film and now, she is 28 years old. When she turns 29, the film will be released," said Karan Johar. “Alia grew up with cinema," Johar added.

Speaking further he said, “During the shooting of the film, the dates were changing time and again; the schedule was changed; even the government changed but Brahmastra is still being made."

The much-awaited, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, is now scheduled to release on September 9, 2022. The film is said to be one of the all-time big-budget projects of Bollywood.

On the work front, Alia is currently waiting for the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Apart from that, she has also signed Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara wherein she will share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif for the first time.

