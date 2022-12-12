Alia-Ranbir To Hansika-Sohael, Celebs Who Tied The Knot in 2022

The year 2022 witnessed a lot happening in the cine industry. From blockbuster films like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Brahmastra Part 1, and The Kashmir Files to shocking split-ups among notable Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities, 2022 was a year of both ups and downs. Movie buffs are always interested to dig deep into the personal lives of their favorite celebrity couples with the paparazzi updating us with the latest gossip and updates. Many big names of the tinsel town have given us a sweet surprise by tying the knot with their beloved this year. As the year 2022 comes to an end, let’s have a look at five celebs who walked the path of marriage with their partners.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (April 14)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s lavish wedding ceremony was the talk of the town in April. Fans were unable to stop gushing over the lovely duo, showering uncountable praises on their wedding pictures. Alia who had earlier revealed that she had a huge crush on Ranbir as a kid, had her dream come true when she got hitched to the Barfi actor on April 14 this year. The couple who fell in love on the sets of the movie Brahmastra recently welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6.

Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar (February 19)

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar surprised his fans after he tied the nuptial knot with singer-actress Shibani Dandekar on February 19. Farhan and Shibani were the trendiest couples in B-town, making stylish appearances wherever they went. The pair’s wedding was also a dreamy affair, covered widely by the papas. Farhan’s children - Akira and Shakya, from his former marriage were also present at his wedding.

Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar (January 27)

Actress Mouni Roy’s marriage with entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar grabbed the headlines like crazy. The couple had dated for a few years before they decided to pop the question to one another. Mouni being a true Bengali at heart, decided to get married in both Bengali and South Indian rituals. The couple had a destination wedding in Goa, ahead of which they jetted off to Kashmir, for their honeymoon.

Nayanthara and Vignesh (June 9)

Tollywood’s much-loved couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh’s fairytale-like wedding ceremony happened on June 9. The pair looked smitten with each other on their special day and pictures pertaining to their wedding were widely circulated on social media. The powerhouse couple who brought two twin baby boys into the world is often seen dropping adorable pictures with each other on social media.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya (December 4)

Hansika Motwani, whom we all remember from the show Shaka Laka Boom Boom also left her fans stunned after she announced her wedding to business partner Sohael Kathuriya on December 4. Hansika, took all the limelight, as the couple dropped a sequence of adorable photos on her Gram. From her bachelorette party to the Haldi, and Mehendi ceremony up until her marriage, Hansika and Sohael looked like royals, in their designer outfits.

