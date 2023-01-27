Playback singer Alka Yagnik has achieved a new feat in her illustrious career. The singer was the most streamed artist on YouTube globally last year. Alka Yagnik amassed a staggering 15.3 billion YouTube streams in 2022, and an average of 42 million per day, according to the Guinness World Records. She is currently in first place in YouTube's 2022 global rankings, ahead of Bad Bunny (Puerto Rico), who received 14.7 billion streams and has been ranked second.

Guinness World Records also revealed that Alka Yagnik has, for the past three years, been the most streamed musician on the site, with 17.7 billion streams in 2021 and 16.6 billion in 2020. The top five list was completed by Udit Narayan at 10.8 billion, Arijit Singh at 10.7 billion, and Kumar Sanu at 9.09 billion. India accounted for 12.3 billion which is approximately 80 per cent of Yagnik's 2022 streams, and she was also the most-listened-to singer in Pakistan (683 million streams).

According to ChartMasters, close to 25 per cent of YouTube’s users are from India. By continent, the market share is dominated by Asia with 45 per cent followed by Latin America with 28 per cent.

The top ten was dominated by South Korean superstars BTS with 7.95 billion streams and BLACKPINK at 7.03 billion, while other well-known performers had to settle for positions further down the list. Taylor Swift (4.33 billion) was in 26th place, Drake (2.9 billion) was in 50th place, and The Weeknd (5.7 billion) was in 13th place.

Alka Yagnik is one of Bollywood's most recognisable voices. Over the course of a four-decade career, she has recorded more than 20,000 songs for both albums and films. Alka Yagnik has won the Best Female Playback Singer at the Filmfare Awards seven times. She received a record 38 nominations for her song Mere Angne Mein from the 1981 film Laawaris. Her most recent nomination was for her song “Agar Tum Saath Ho" from the 2015 film Tamasha. Ae Mere Humsafar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, and other popular songs are on her hit list.

