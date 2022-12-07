All Hail Priyanka Chopra! She's The Only Indian Actress On BBC’s 100 Influential Women List 2022

BBC has released its 100 most influential women list which includes names from all walks of life, be it politics, science, literature, or entertainment. Four Indian women who have made it to the prestigious list include actress Priyanka Chopra, domestic violence victim turned social worker, Sneha Jawale, astronaut Sirisha Bandla, and author Geetanjali Shree. This year was the first time when BBC asked some of the previous ‘100 Women’ on the list to nominate the ones they believe deserve a place on the 2022 list and whose stories need to be told.

Priyanka Chopra, who is representing Indian culture on the global platform with her exceptional acting prowess, spoke about the collective effort of women who have been working relentlessly toward protecting and supporting each other. “The MeToo movement and subsequent voices of collective women coming together, protecting each other, and standing by each other – there’s something very powerful in togetherness," she was quoted saying, as per PTI.

Geetanjali Shree, who made history by becoming the first Hindi writer to earn the prestigious International Booker Prize award for creating ‘Tomb of the Sand’, the English translation of her novel “Ret Samadhi," emphasized how women have been neglected in society for years. “Women have always negotiated their spaces. There has been marked progress for them in all spheres of life, even if unevenly across cultures and classes," she said.

Meanwhile, Sirisha Bandla became the second woman born in India who made a trip to space. Sneha Jawale, a domestic abuse victim turned social worker shared the plight of burn and acid survivors on the global platform. “Over the last 10 years, society’s attitudes towards burn and acid survivors have changed. I don’t consider myself any less than a Miss World or Miss Universe. I say I am beautiful, so I am," said Jawale. For those unaware, Jawale was set on fire by her husband back in 2000, when her parents couldn’t fulfil the demand for dowry. After braving the heinous incident, Sneha became determined to turn her life around and is now helping other survivors to do the same.

Apart from them, a few other women who made it to the prestigious list include music sensation Billie Eilish, Iranian climber Elnaz Rekab, Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

