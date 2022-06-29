All-Important Update About Ajith's Look in H Vinoth's AK61 is Here; Check Details

The final schedule of the Ajith Kumar-starrer AK61 is expected to begin in the second half of July in Pune. If reports are to be believed, the actor will appear in two different looks in the yet-to-be-titled film and has even finished shooting in one of the looks.

Ahead of the scheduled shoot, Ajith is on a motorcycle trip across the UK and Europe. The makers are planning to wrap the entire shoot by the end of August or September this year.

Pictures of one of Ajith’s looks from the film have recently surfaced on the internet. But since he is acting in a different look for the climax of the film, Ajith and the crew have planned to keep it a secret for the time being.

In the H Vinoth directorial, Ajith is expected to be seen with short hair and a thick beard in one look and a completely different look in another.

The storyline of AK61 whirls around a bank, what happens, and how Ajith’s character gets involved in it. It is known that the director had done extensive research for the film’s script. The film stars Manju Warrier playing the female lead.

Speaking of the technical crew of the heist thriller, Nirav Shah is handling the camera, Ghibran is scoring the music for the film, and stunts are being choreographed by Supreme Sundar.

AK61 marks the third consecutive collaboration of Ajith with H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the blockbuster trio had come together for Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

After finishing the H. Vinoth directorial, Ajith will start shooting for his next film with director Vignesh Shivan. The film is produced by Leica and it has been announced that Anirudh will compose music for the film.

