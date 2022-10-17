All Is Not Well Between Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Yashoda Makers: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in the sci-fi thriller Yashoda, directed by Har-Harish. The multilingual film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. Initially scheduled for theatrical release on August 12, Yashoda’s release date was pushed ahead by the makers due to post-production delays. Now, some rumours about the film’s post-production delay have surfaced on the Internet.

Yashoda marks the first film in which Samantha Ruth Prabhu will dub for herself in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. However, the makers reportedly wanted to make last-minute changes to the plan and did not want Samantha to dub for the other languages. According to sources, the makers were not happy with the way Samantha’s Tamil dub of the 2018 Telugu film Mahanati had shaped up.

It is being said that the makers wanted to rope in singer Chinmayi for the Tamil version as she had dubbed for the actress earlier. However, Samantha reportedly wanted to do the dubbing herself and this led to differences between her and the makers. It is being said that these differences between the actress and the makers are causing the delay in the film’s release. But, no official confirmation about Samantha being replaced for the dubbing of Yashoda has been shared by the makers as of yet.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also making headlines after rumours about the actress suffering from a rare skin condition did the rounds on social media. Her frequent US trips further fueled the rumours, but her manager assured fans that they were false and that the actress was fine.

Apart from Yashoda, Samantha also has Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi in the pipeline.

