All Of Us Are Dead Is All Set To Return On Netflix With Second Season; Are You Excited?

South Korean popular zombie series ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ is all set to return with its second season on Netflix. The news was announced on Monday when the cast of the upcoming series shared a video on their respective social media handles. The zombie horror series is one of Netflix’s top ten non-English-language shows of all time. It also happens to be the streaming platform’s second most successful Korean show, after Squid Game.

The announcement was part of Netflix’s Geeked Week. The video featured the four main actors of the series: Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon. The cast expressed their gratitude to the viewers who watched the show and confirmed that Season 2 is on the way. Fans have been reacting to the news and sharing their expectations from the upcoming horror thriller. A fan also talked about how they are looking forward to the chemistry between Lomon and Yi-hyun who play Lee Su-heok and Choi Nam-ra. “Yey!!! I’m very excited for season two. I miss these two," the comment read.

All Of Us Are Dead is based on the Korean webtoon named Now At Our School by Joo Dong-geun. The series was adapted from the original webtoon by Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su. Season one of the show was released in January this year.

The series follows several ordinary high schoolers who end up at ground zero of a zombie apocalypse after a science experiment goes wrong. The students are cut off from the outside world by the government, who seeks to contain the outbreak. The group is forced to protect themselves, all the while dealing with heavy interpersonal tension. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with six survivors from the outbreak rescued but quarantined by the government, and class president Nam-ra living as a half-zombie.

