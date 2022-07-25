'All Those Who Are Asking...': Marathi Actress Sonalee Kulkarni on Pregnancy Rumours

Sonalee Kulkarni, a Marathi actress, is riding high on the success of her new film Tamasha Live, which received excellent reviews from audiences. Sonalee published a series of photos in a stunning black one-piece with polka dots after garnering a lot of love from the public.

Her photographs went viral on social media, and people began to speculate that she was pregnant. Many of her fans assumed she was pregnant and began congratulating her.

Meanwhile, famous Marathi celebrity photographer Shashank Sane and actress Sonalee cleared all such rumours.

Advertisement

Sonalee said in the post, “So happy to receive so much love and accolades from the #film and #media industry for Tamasha live Now it’s your turn, please go watch it at the cinemas near you." She further clarified in the comment section of the same post, “All those who are asking, no I’m NOT pregnant, I just delivered my dream performance in Tamasha Live. Go watch it in cinemas."

Sonalee married Kunal Benodekar last year. Due to the Covid:19 pandemic, the couple married for the second time this year in Dubai.

Advertisement

Tamasha Live, her film, also stars Sachit Patil, Siddharth Jadhav, and Hemangi Kavi in prominent parts. Sonalee Kulkarni is a well-known actress in the Marathi film industry. She has produced successful films such as Natrang, Dhurala, Mitwa, Classmates, and others.

Tamasha Live is a musical, thus there are around 23 songs and a variety of dance sequences in the film. The film features a variety of Indian and international dance genres. The film’s most astonishing aspect was that it was shot in just 19 days. The performers said that they had a two-month workshop to perfect every sequence before going on the sets and shooting the film at a fast pace.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here