'All-Time Entertainer': Mahesh Babu Fans Go Crazy About Sarkaru Vaari Paata

After almost two years, Mahesh Babu returned to the bi screen with Sarkaru Vaari Paata and fans can’t keep calm. Soon after watching the film, fans flooded the internet with endless reviews. Many posted their thoughts on the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer. As the actor didn’t disappoint his fans, some expressed their excitement with fire and love emojis, while others wrote amazing reviews.

In the reviews, Twitteratis stated that the film was the perfect summer blockbuster, while others said it was a feast for fans. In the reviews, that we came across, many complimented Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh for their acting skills and said their performances were outstanding. Observers stated that the second half of the film was superb.

In the reviews, many also urged to watch the film saying, “it’s an all-time entertainer."

As the fans are all-impressed after watching the film, let’s take a look at some of the fan’s reviews on Twitter.

From the reviews, it seems that Mahesh Babu has once again wowed the audience with his amazing performance. The actor was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which hit the theatres in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram Petla, the film is jointly bankrolled by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus. SS Thaman has composed music. In the technical crew, R Madhi is the Director of Photography (DOP), and Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.

