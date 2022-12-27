All You Need To Know About Kannada Actress-Turned-Politician Tara

We often witness talented supporting actors and actresses outshining the leading cast in films with their acting skills. In the Kannada film industry, Anuradha, known by her stage name Tara, tops the list when viewers talk about best-supporting actors. The diva got her break in the film industry with the movie Ingeyum Oru Gangai. Since then, she has bagged key roles in many hit films. Keep reading this space to know interesting facts about Tara.

Tara was first introduced to movies as she started watching films at Sharada theatre, owned by her aunt. In an interview with a portal, she recalled that her family would watch films there every weekend. Tara would not just enjoy the films but tried to imitate the actors as well.

After essaying the role of the female lead in Ingeyum Oru Gangai, Tara enacted key characters in films like Thulasidala and Anand. But she got the biggest breakthrough of her life with the film Guri, directed by P Vasu. A crime drama, Guri revolved around the life of Kali Prasad, a prisoner who has been wrongly accused of a crime. He vows to take revenge on mafia leader Rudrayya for framing him.

Tara also won critical acclaim for the film Munnudi, directed by P Sheshadri. Based on the issue of women’s exploitation, Munnudi boasted a stellar star cast comprising actors like HG Dattatreya and Shashi Kumar.

Apart from acting, Tara had a brief stint in politics as well. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and raised several important aspects related to the development of the Kannada film industry. Once she also appealed for skill development, livelihood and imparting benefits like ESI, and free education to children of workers in the Kannada film industry.

The actress also raised the issue of provident funds and other benefits for industry workers. The Golisoda actress urged for technological advancement in the working of the industry and requested the government to help find solutions for improving its working.

